"No es un parámetro que obligue, ni es exigible", explica la ministra del ramo, María Jesús Montero. La semana pasada, Montero anunció la suspensión de las reglas fiscales para 2020 y 2021.

El Gobierno permitirá que los ayuntamientos usen sus remanentes
La medida anunciada este miércoles por el Gobierno de suspender las reglas fiscales para todas las administraciones para este año y el 2021 permitirá que los ayuntamientos puedan recurrir "sin límite" de sus remanentes de tesorería en este año y el próximo. Así lo ha confirmado la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, en una rueda de prensa en el Congreso de los Diputados en la que ha explicado que los ayuntamientos podrán disponer de este dinero durante los años en los que quedan suspendidas las reglas fiscales --2020 y 2021--. (Fuente: Congreso)

Alejandro López de miguel / Manuel Sánchez

El Ministerio de Hacienda recomienda a las comunidades autónomas que no se endeuden por valor de más del 2,2% de su PIB en 2021, pero esto es sólo una cifra de referencia, y por tanto no están obligadas a ceñirse a ella.

