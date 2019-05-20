HazteOir lanza una campaña contra Díaz Ayuso por apoyar el aborto y por acercarse a "la izquierda más radicalizada"

La asociación HazteOir.org ha puesto este lunes en circulación un nuevo autobús para advertir a los ciudadanos que "si votan a Díaz Ayuso [candidata del PP a la Comunidad de Madrid], votan aborto" en el marco de una campaña que también tiene vallas publicitarias y que ha sido denunciada por el PP.
Según ha explicado a Efe Íñigo Arsuaga, presidente de la asociación, con la campaña #YoRompoConDíazAyuso se pretende que los votantes sepan que la candidata popular es partidaria del aborto libre.
La campaña fue denunciada el pasado viernes por el PP ante la Junta Electoral de Madrid. Este mismo lunes, la Junta Electoral Provincial ha dado la razón a la asociación HazteOir y permite la colocación de las vallas publicitarias contra la candidata del PP. Según el acuerdo de la Junta, "haciendo estricta aplicación de la doctrina sentada por la Sala de lo Contencioso Administrativo del Tribunal Supremo, 1655/2016, de 6 de julio, a la que ninguna referencia se hace en la denuncia a pesar de resolver un supuesto sustancialmente idéntico al presente considera que la misma no es contraria al a normativa electoral".
Así que HazteOir pretende recorrer hasta el próximo domingo con el autobús todos los actos electorales en los que Díaz Ayuso participe en Madrid.
El autobús va acompañado de la mascota de la campaña, un camaleón con el que pretenden reflejar los "cambios de color" de la política popular que, a juicio Arsuaga, "tiene varias caras", ya que "se presenta de derechas, pero sus comportamientos no se alejan de la izquierda más radicalizada".
