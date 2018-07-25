La junta de gobierno de la Hermandad de la Macarena ha aprobado este martes el desarrollo del columbario destinado a los miembros de esta entidad y que se ha planteado como una posible opción para el traslado de los restos de Gonzalo Queipo de Llano.
En este marco, la Hermandad ha informado a través de Twitter que se ha acordado el inicio de los trámites con el objetivo de "cumplir con uno de los compromisos adquiridos con los hermanos: construir un columbario para los macarenos".
Así, la Hermandad ya había informado con anterioridad que se preveía que antes de la próxima Navidad se iniciara el desarrollo del columbario, para el que no se había concretado un espacio físico para su emplazamiento, abriendo así un lugar para el enterramiento de cualquier hermano que lo solicitara.
Al respecto, cabe recordar que la construcción del columbario abriría "en un futuro una posible vía de solución al enterramiento de Queipo de Llano que la Hermandad de la Macarena estaría dispuesta a trabajar junto a la familia del fallecido, propietaria de sus restos mortales y con la que aún no se ha tratado el tema".
Mientras la Hermandad avanza en esta vía, desde la Junta de Andalucía se impulsa el comité técnico que decidirá sobre el futuro traslado de los restos mortales del general golpista, teniendo como base la Ley de Memoria Histórica.
De su lado, la Coordinadora Andaluza de Organizaciones Republicanas, Andalucía Republicana, ha anunciado el inicio de acciones legales contra la junta de gobierno de la Hermandad de la Macarena y el Arzobispado de Sevilla por "incumplir" la ley y contra la Junta de Andalucía por "no hacer cumplir" la normativa teniendo en cuenta que los restos del general permanecen en la basílica.
