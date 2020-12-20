Las hijas de la directora de Salud Pública de Baleares organizaron una fiesta de 40 personas en julio cuando no había restricciones

Maria Antònia Font, directora general de Salud Pública del Gobierno de Islas Baleares, se ha visto envuelta en una polémica al saberse que sus dos hijas organizaron una macrofiesta el pasado mes de julio.

La fiesta tuvo lugar el pasado 18 de julio en una finca de la familia a la que acudieron unas 40 personas, según informa el diario ABC. Font ha asegurado que la celebración se hizo "de forma impecable" y que en el chat donde se organizó la reunión se explicaron las medidas de prevención debían tomarse y también reprodujeron el Boletín Oficial de las Islas Baleares que donde se podía leer la normativa vigente durante el mes de julio.

En uno de los mensajes del chat, una de las hijas dice haber hablado ya con su madre y recuerda la obligación de llevar la mascarilla, a la vez que confirma que no asistirían más de cuarenta personas a la fiesta.

No es la primera polémica en torno a cargos públicos del Gobierno balear. En octubre, la presidenta Francina Armengol pidió disculpas tras ser vista en un bar a una hora pasada el cierre impuesto por su Ejecutivo. "Soy consciente de que la imagen que he trasladado no es adecuada para la ciudadanía", apostilló.

