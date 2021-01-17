La Policía Nacional investiga la muerte este domingo de una anciana por arma blanca en su casa en Puente de Vallecas (Madrid), presuntamente a manos de su marido que también tenía heridas al parecer autoinflingidas, según informan a Efe fuentes policiales.
El cadáver de la mujer, de nacionalidad española de 82 años, ha sido encontrado este domingo a las 10.30 horas en su domicilio en el número 4 de la calle Benadalid en Puente de Vallecas, en el que podría ser el primer asesinato machista del año en la Comunidad de Madrid.
La mujer tenía varias heridas de arma blanca provocadas por un cuchillo en abdomen y tórax a la altura del corazón. Los médicos solo pudieron confirmar su muerte.
Los vecinos fueron los que alertaron al 112 que llevaban mucho tiempo sin tener noticias del matrimonio, según informan fuentes de Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.
En el lugar se encontraba también su marido de 84 años con heridas al parecer autoinglingidas en el abdomen. Fue trasladado con pronóstico muy grave al Hospital Gregorio Marañón.
El hombre se encuentra hospitalizado en calidad de detenido por el homicidio, según estas mismas fuentes. Al lugar de los hechos se han trasladado indicativos de Seguridad Ciudadana que han acordonado la zona y el Grupo de Delitos Violentos de la Brigada de Policía Científica para llevar a cabo una inspección ocular técnico policial del lugar de los hechos.
El Grupo VI de Homicidios de la Brigada de Policía Judicial investiga lo ocurrido y las primeras hipótesis apuntan que es un crimen machista, el primero del año en la Comunidad de Madrid.
Es la segunda muerte violenta en la región tras el homicidio el pasado viernes de madrugada de un hombre en la calle Alhambra en el distrito de Latina tras una pelea, pero la primera del año por violencia machista.
