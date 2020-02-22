Estás leyendo: Homenaje a Buesa y a su escolta, Jorge Díez, a los 20 años de sus asesinatos

ETA asesina a Fernando Buesa Homenaje a Buesa y a su escolta, Jorge Díez, a los 20 años de sus asesinatos

Dos décadas después de que un coche bomba acabara con la vida de estos dos hombres, familiares, entidades políticas y agentes sociales han hecho una ofrenda floral en su memoria.

Las hija de Fernando Buesa Sara, su viuda, Natividad Rodríguez, y Begoña Elorza, madre de su escolta, el ertzaina Jorge Díez, durante el homenaje floral al político y al policía celebrado este sábado, con motivo del vigésimo aniversario de su asesinato por ETA, junto al monolito erigido en su memoria en el lugar del atentado en Vitoria. EFE/ David Aguilar

efe

Familiares y amigos del político socialista vasco Fernando Buesa y de su escolta, el ertzaina Jorge Díez, asesinados por ETA hace hoy veinte años, les han recordado y homenajeado este sábado junto con instituciones y partidos políticos.

Fue el 22 de febrero del año 2000 cuando a primera hora de la tarde un comando terrorista hizo estallar un coche bomba cuando Buesa y el joven policía caminaban por una calle muy cerca de la vivienda del que fue vicelehendakari del Gobierno Vasco, diputado general de Álava y portavoz del PSE-EE en el Parlamento Vasco, entre otros cargos.

La fundación que lleva su nombre ha organizado la tradicional ofrenda floral junto al monolito levantado en el lugar donde murieron. Como cada año, la viuda de Buesa, Natividad Rodríguez, y la madre de Díez, Begoña Elorza, han sido las primeras en colocar sendas rosas rojas mientras se escuchaba como sonido de ambiente el tema "Ausencia", del cantante vasco Imanol.

Después han hecho su ofrenda floral el resto de familiares y amigos, así como numerosos representantes institucionales y políticos. Entre otros, han estado la presidenta del Parlamento Vasco, Bakartxo Tejeria; el diputado general de Álava, Ramiro González, y varios representantes del Gobierno Vasco.

La viuda de Fernando Buesa, Natividad Rodríguez (d), y la madre de su escolta, el ertzaina Jorge Díez. EFE

También ha participado una amplia representación de los socialistas vascos, con sus secretaria general, Idoia Mendia, al frente, así como de todas las formaciones políticas con representación en el Parlamento Vasco.

El legislativo autonómico también ha recordado este sábado al político socialista asesinado con la colocación en la escultura Brújula de medianoche, erigida a las puertas de su sede en memoria de las víctimas del terrorismo, de una fotografía de Buesa acompañada de un pebetero.

La Mesa de la Cámara de Vitoria acordó en 2014 rendir homenaje a los cuatro parlamentarios vascos asesinados por organizaciones terroristas: Buesa, Enrique Casas (PSE), Gregorio Ordóñez (PP) y Santiago Brouard (HB). Todos ellos son recordados desde entonces en los plenos más cercanos a la fecha de sus asesinatos.

