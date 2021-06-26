MADRIDActualizado:
El PP no participará este domingo en el acto institucional que se celebrará en el Congreso para homenajear a las víctimas del terrorismo y se unirá a las concentraciones de las asociaciones de víctimas que tampoco asistirán, en protesta por el acercamiento de presos etarras a Euskadi.
Será la primera vez que el PP se desmarque de este evento. El año pasado su entonces portavoz parlamentaria, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, se manifestó junto a las víctimas antes de sumarse al acto en el hemiciclo y en 2019 fue el líder del partido, Pablo Casado, quien participó.
Según apuntan a Efe fuentes del grupo parlamentario, este año los populares se quedarán fuera como muestra de repulsa a los acuerdos del Gobierno con Bildu y a su política penitenciaria –algo de lo que también fue partícipe Aznar durante su gobierno–.
La portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cuca Gamarra, junto al portavoz del PP en el Senado, Javier Maroto, la vicesecretaria de Organización del PP, Ana Beltrán, y otros parlamentarios se sumarán a las concentraciones de la Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo (AVT) y de otros colectivos de víctimas.
La AVT se desmarcó por primera vez de ese acto el año pasado y este tampoco participará al considerar que "no es moral ni ético" ceder a esta reivindicación histórica de ETA "y luego celebrar un homenaje honrando a las víctimas". Tampoco asistirá Dignidad y Justicia, ni el Colectivo de Víctimas del Terrorismo (COVITE), que no ha participado en el homenaje desde que se instauró bajo el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, en 2010.
El acto de homenaje estará presidido este domingo por la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet.
