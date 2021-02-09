Estás leyendo: El Ayuntamiento de Alcalá de Henares pide el cese de la gerente que sugirió quitar los móviles a los pacientes

Hospital Príncipe de Asturias El Ayuntamiento de Alcalá de Henares pide el cese de la gerente que sugirió quitar los móviles a los pacientes 

Más de 200 personas se han concentrado frente al consistorio mientras transcurría la sesión. La Consejería de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, en manos del PP, descartó la dimisión de Rubio pese a la petición de su socio de Gobierno, Cs. 

Varias personas protestan frente al consistorio en Alcalá de Henares donde se celebra, este martes, un pleno extraordinario con el único punto en el orden del día de exigir a la Comunidad de Madrid el cese de la gerente del Hospital Príncipe de Asturias,
Protesta frente al consistorio en Alcalá de Henares que pide cesar a la gerente de hospital que sugirió quitar los móviles a los pacientes. Fernando Villar / EFE

madrid

El pleno del Ayuntamiento de Alcalá de Henares ha aprobado solicitar a la Consejería de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid el cese de la gerente del Hospital Príncipe de Asturias de la localidad, Dolores Rubio, que sugirió retirar los móviles a los pacientes para evitar su traslado al hospital Isabel Zendal.

Más de 200 personas se han concentrado frente al Ayuntamiento de Alcalá de Henares mientras transcurría la sesión extraordinaria del pleno para solicitar también el cese de la gerente del hospital, opción que ya descartó en su día la Consejería de Sanidad, en manos del PP.

La moción, único punto del orden del día de la sesión, ha sido aprobada con los votos a favor de PSOE, Ciudadanos, Unidas Podemos Izquierda Unida y Vox, y el único voto en contra del Partido Popular, que ha mantenido que las declaraciones de la gerente tuvieron lugar en una reunión privada. Así, crece la presión sobre el PP después de que hasta su socio de Gobierno en la Comunidad de Madrid, Cs, haya pedido la dimisión de la gerente del Príncipe de Asturias. "Ese audio es una falta de respeto a pacientes y familias", dijo el vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado.

En el audio hecho público la pasada semana la gerente comenta que las comunicaciones con los familiares podrían estar frenando el traslado, siempre voluntario, de pacientes con coronavirus al Hospital de Emergencias Isabel Zendal, inaugurado el 1 de diciembre para tratar de descongestionar el trabajo del resto de hospitales de la Comunidad de Madrid.

A continuación, Rubio se preguntó por qué los enfermos tienen que tener teléfonos móviles cuando "en una embajada no te dejan entrar con el teléfono" y añade que el paciente no necesita "ni a mamá ni a papá ni la vecina de enfrente" para tomar la decisión de trasladarse.

