La presidenta madrileña se ha reunido este lunes con representantes del sector de la hostelería, que le han pedido ser "preferentes" en el proceso de vacunación contra la covid. Ayuso se ha comprometido a "estudiarlo", confirman en la CAM.

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, conversa con la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en un bar de la localidad madrileña de Móstoles.
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, conversa con la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en un bar de la localidad madrileña de Móstoles. EFE

La Comunidad de Madrid "estudiará" que camareros y personal de sala puedan ser prioritarios en la vacunación, según ha asegurado el presidente del gremio de restauradores en la Plaza Mayor, José Antonio Aparicio, y ha confirmado Público de fuentes del gabinete de la presidenta Isabel Díaz Ayuso. "Hemos transmitido a Ayuso que el personal que está en contacto con los clientes debe ser un colectivo preferente en las vacunaciones", ha señalado Aparicio en declaraciones a La Sexta.

La presidenta madrileña se ha reunido este lunes con representantes del sector de la hostelería en la sede del Gobierno autonómico, ubicada en la céntrica Puerta del Sol. El objetivo de ese encuentro, según indicó la pasada semana Ayuso, es "liderar juntos la recuperación de las dos horas perdidas" y que, "al menos, los despidos masivos y los cierres en Madrid pronto pasen". La dirigente popular se ha mostrado abiertamente en contra de limitar la hostelería con el objetivo de combatir al virus, como sí están haciendo otros presidentes autonómicos, tanto del Partido Popular como del PSOE.

En un mitin junto al candidato del PP a la Generalitat, Ayuso aseguró que le parecía "un delito" que en Catalunya la hostelería estuviera más limitada que en la región que ella preside. "Con el clima que tenéis, tenerlo todo cerrado, tener a la gente en sus casas, tener a la gente arruinada y decir que esa es la manera de sortear la epidemia", censuró. 

