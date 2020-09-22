Estás leyendo: Los sindicatos califican de "éxito rotundo" la primera jornada de huelga docente

La Consejería de Educación cifra en un 4,5% la participación en la huelga docente, pero los sindicatos denuncian unos servicios mínimos "abusivos" de casi el 100%, y rechazan el dato de seguimiento. 

Concentración de profesores este martes ante la Conserjería de Educación y Juventud en Madrid. EFE/Víctor Lerena
Concentración de profesores este martes ante la Conserjería de Educación y Juventud en Madrid. EFE/Víctor Lerena

Público/ Agencias

Los sindicatos UGT, CCOO, CGT y STEM consideran un "éxito rotundo" la primera jornada de huelga docente en la Comunidad de Madrid, pese a unos servicios mínimos "abusivos" con los que el Gobierno regional habría "intentado boicotear la huelga", según fuentes de UGT y CCOO. 

La Consejería de Educación de la Comunidad de Madrid ha cifrado en un 4,5 % el seguimiento de la huelga de profesores convocada por los principales sindicatos educativos en una jornada que se ha desarrollado "sin incidencias reseñables".

Tanto UGT como CCOO han optado por recurrir los servicios mínimos impuestos por la Consejería de Educación, ya que impiden el derecho a huelga de los docentes al nombrar "al 100 % de la plantilla de una gran mayoría de centros", ha señalado la secretaria de Enseñanza de CCOO, Isabel Galvín.

Para CCOO, "no es creíble ni aceptable la valoración del seguimiento por una Consejería que desconoce el número de profesores que faltan en las aulas, que no ha contratado personal de enfermería para los colegios y que ha dado la espalda a los centros, a los docentes y a las familias", ha afirmado Galvín. 

Desde UGT, acusan a Educación de sumir a los equipos directivos "en una situación de desesperación absoluta" durante el inicio del curso escolar "sin medios ni recursos adecuados".

Por su parte, el portavoz adjunto del PSOE en la Asamblea de Madrid, José Cepeda, ha considerado la huelga del profesorado "extremadamente razonable", dado que los docentes se han sentido "abandonados" por el Gobierno regional. 

"Hoy más que nunca tenemos que estar con los profesores y con miles y miles de familias que, de repente, tienen un hijo contagiado y no hay ningún protocolo activado por parte de la Comunidad de Madrid en materia educativa", ha dicho Cepeda.

