Huelga estudiantil en Catalunya Desconvocan la huelga indefinida en las universidades catalanas

El SEPC afirma que vuelve a las aulas para hacer de ellas "espacios críticos con el contexto social actual".

Los estudiantes catalanes se han mantenido en huelga durante 19 días | @Sepc

Manifestación estudiantil contra la Sentencia el pasado 22 de octubre | @SEPC_UAB

El Sindicato d’Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC) ha desconvocado la huelga indefinida en las universidades catalanas, según un comunicado difundido por la entidad en su cuenta de Twitter. El texto Volvemos a los centros, extendemos la revuelta, afirma: “Es hora de volver a los institutos y las universidades porque no permitiremos que los centros educativos queden aislados del contexto de excepcionalidad que está viviendo Catalunya".

La huelga fue convocada el pasado 29 de octubre para permitir "la movilización continua” en respuesta a la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo que condenó a penas de entre 9 y 14 años de prisión a los líderes independentistas que hicieron posible el 1-O. El SEPC convocó esta huelga para denunciar la represión contra los estudiantes, asegurando que “vivimos un momento histórico, una revuelta popular sin precedentes, y los estudiantes seremos la punta de lanza una vez más”.

El SEPC se volcará, a partir de ahora, en continuar con una movilización sostenida para lograr la extensión del conflicto alrededor de todo el territorio, asegurándose de que desborda, de una forma u otra, "a las fuerzas de ocupación".  

