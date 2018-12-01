Jordi Sànchez, Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Turull, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Cuixart, Josep Rull y Raül Romeva preparan una acción de protestar para denunciar la inacción del Tribunal Constitucional en relación a los recursos que han presentado. Señalan concretamente que el alto tribunal mantiene paralizados sus recursos desde hace un año. La primera acción será una huelga de hambre, que según varias fuentes iniciará este mismo sábado el diputado de Junts per Catalunya y expresidente de la Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC), Jordi Sànchez.
Los presos del procés catalanes han querido transmitir una imagen de unidad con la primera difusión de una fotografía de todos ellos dentro de la prisión de Almeces donde se encuentran privados de libertad, preventivamente, por decisión del Tribunal Supremo.
Todos ellos lamentan, según la información que ha dado a conocer Òmnium Cultural, que en esta imagen no puedan estar la expresidenta del Parlamento, Carme Forcadell, y la consejera de Trabajo del Gobierno Puigdemont, Dolors Balsa, que se encuentran encarceladas en los centros de Cortijo de Enric del Catllar (Tarragonès) y Monte de las Balsas (Alt Empordà).
Òmnium señala que "la represión, en forma de reclusión penitenciaria", no ha debilitado las convicciones de los encarcelados, que se preparan a conciencia para hacer frente al que califican como un "juicio a la democracia".
Los presos del procés tienen previstas varias acciones de protesta, que decidirán de manera individual, y no se descarta que algún otro se una a la huelga de hambre que inicia Jordi Sànchez, pero en cualquier caso todos ellos, afirma Òmnium, "tienen el compromiso de respetar todas las opciones personales para reivindicar y denunciar la injusticia de este proceso judicial".
Este mismo viernes Amnistía Internacional ha anunciado su decisión de seguir de cerca el juicio a los dirigentes independentistas catalanes, para garantizar que se cumplen las garantías de un proceso justo.
