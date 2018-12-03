Público
Huelga de hambre Rull y Forn se unen a la huelga de hambre ante la "injusticia" del Tribunal Constitucional

Los dos exconsellers se unen a sus compañeros, Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull, y comenzarán una huelga de hambre desde esta madrugada para denunciar la "injusticia" del Tribunal Constitucional.

Josep Rull y Joaquim Forn se suman a la huelga de hambre que ya han iniciado Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull | EFE

Los exconsellers Josep Rull y Joaquim Forn, ambos en prisión preventiva en la cárcel de Lledoners (Barcelona), iniciarán a partir de esta madrugada una huelga de hambre, como sus compañeros Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull, para protestar contra la "injusticia" del Tribunal Constitucional (TC).

Así lo han anunciado a través de un comunicado, tres días después de que Sànchez y Turull iniciaran una huelga de hambre en Lledoners para protestar contra el "bloqueo" de sus recursos de amparo en el Constitucional.

