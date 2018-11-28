Público
Huelga en la sanidad catalana El Govern baraja inyectar 100 millones para acabar con la huelga de médicos

Las negociaciones en torno a la huelga en la sanidad catalana son "fructíferas" y desde el Govern han cifrado en 100 millones de euros la suma de dinero que invertirán en el sistema sanitario autonómico.

Cientos de médicos en huelga han acudido al Parlament, donde los Mossos han cargado contra ellos | Marta Pérez / EFE

El director gerente del Instituto Catalán de Salud (ICS), Josep Maria Argimón, ha asegurado hoy que la negociación con los sindicatos médicos están siendo "fructíferas" y que "las posturas son cada vez más cercanas", si bien aún no hay un acuerdo para que los facultativos desconvoquen la huelga.

"Las conversaciones se mantienen", ha explicado Argimón en rueda de prensa en la sede del Departamento de Salud, donde ha comparecido junto a la secretaria general de Salud, Laura Pelay, y el director del Servicio Catalán de Salud (CatSalut), Adrià Comella. Ha sido Pelay la que ha anunciado la cifra que están manejando, por ahora, en las negociaciones: “Una inyección de 100 millones de euros al servicio sanitario catalán”.

Los médicos de familia catalanes iniciaron el lunes una huelga de cinco días para reclamar medidas urgentes que permitan aliviar la carga de trabajo que soportan estos facultativos. En el segundo día de protestas cientos de médicos se concentraron frente al Departament de Salut y en el tercero se han producido cargas en las puertas del Parlament, donde han confluido, junto a los médicos, los estudiantes y los bomberos catalanes.

Comella ha detallado que algunas de las medidas que posibilita el paquete de inversiones que ha anunciado el vicepresidente del Govern, Pere Aragonès, se pondrán en marcha la semana que viene, a modo de plan de choque a corto plazo.

El principal punto que en estos momentos dificulta el acuerdo es la negativa de la administración a aceptar la condición que ponen los facultativos de reducir el número de visitas por médico a 28 diarias, tras conseguir ya el reconocimiento de que se necesitan 12 minutos de atención para cada uno de los pacientes presenciales.

