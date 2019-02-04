La Comunidad de Madrid ha rechazado este lunes la última propuesta de regulación de los vehículos de transporte con conductor (VTC) planteada por los taxistas madrileños, que cumplen su decimoquinta jornada de huelga, y les ha invitado a colaborar en la futura reforma del Reglamento del Taxi de la región.
Así lo ha afirmado tras una reunión con representantes del sector la consejera de Transportes, Vivienda e Infraestructuras, Rosalía Gonzalo, que se ha comprometido a convocar una reunión extraordinaria del Comité Madrileño de Transportes con la meta de consensuar una regulación para los VTC, que en ningún caso será exprés.
Votación por la continuidad de la huelga
Los taxistas de Madrid decidirán este martes en un referéndum si continúan su huelga indefinida, tras haberse sentido "insultados" y "humillados" por el Gobierno autonómico, que ha vuelto a rechazar esta tarde las exigencias del sector respecto a la regulación que han propuesto para los vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC).
Tras una reunión con el Ejecutivo regional en la Consejería de Transportes, Vivienda e Infraestructuras, el presidente de la Federación Profesional del Taxi de Madrid, Julio Sanz, ha denunciado el "desprecio" mostrado hacia el colectivo por parte de la Comunidad, y ha advertido que, pese a haber "perdido" esta "batalla", la "guerra" del taxi continúa.
En respuesta a la nueva propuesta regulatoria de los taxistas, la Comunidad les ha invitado a que colaboren con sus propias iniciativas en la futura reforma del Reglamento del Taxi de la región.
