Hugo Carvajal La Audiencia rechaza extraditar al exgeneral venezolano Hugo Carvajal y lo deja en libertad

Fuentes de la Audiencia Nacional han informado de la decisión de la Sección Tercera de ese tribunal, cuya motivación se dará a conocer mañana en un auto.

Hugo Carvajal, en la Audiencia hace unos días. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

La Audiencia Nacional ha denegado la extradición a Estados Unidos del exgeneral venezolano Hugo Armando Carvalal, antiguo jefe de la contrainteligencia con Hugo Chávez, por delitos de narcotráfico y ha decidido ponerlo en libertad.

Fuentes de la Audiencia Nacional han informado de la decisión de la Sección Tercera de ese tribunal, cuya motivación se dará a conocer mañana en un auto.

(Habrá ampliación)

