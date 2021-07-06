Estás leyendo: Iceta niega que el Gobierno se plantee aplicar de nuevo el toque de queda

Castilla y León ha anunciado que solicitará la puesta en marcha de la limitación de la movilidad nocturna en el Consejo Interterritorial de Salud.

El ministro de Política Territorial y Función Pública de España, Miquel Iceta, a su llegada a la reunión del Comité Federal del PSOE que se celebra este sábado en Madrid. Chema Moya / EFE

El ministro de Política Territorial, Miquel Iceta, ha negado que el Gobierno se plantee establecer un toque de queda para hacer frente al aumento de contagios de covid, después de que Castilla y León haya anunciado que solicitará la puesta en marcha de esta medida en el Consejo Interterritorial de Salud.

Así lo ha dicho al ser preguntado por el anuncio de la Junta a la entrada a un curso de verano de la Asociación de Periodistas Parlamentarios (APP) que se celebra en Madrid.

Según las previsiones, en la reunión entre Sanidad y las comunidades de este miércoles la Junta de Castilla y León va a pedir que se pueda aplicar un toque de queda general desde la una hasta las seis de la madrugada, y que pueda hacerse por autonomías, además de volver al anterior uso, más estricto, de la mascarilla.

Las Comunidades Autónomas han vuelto a plantear este martes nuevas restricciones ante el incremento de la incidencia acumulada. En concreto, el Ejecutivo catalán ha anunciado que vuelve a cerrar el ocio nocturno a partir de este fin de semana, y con una vigencia de 15 días, en espacios cerrados e impone restricciones en acontecimientos que se celebren al aire libre ante la alta propagación de las nuevas variantes del coronavirus.

De este modo, Catalunya se suma a Cantabria, que cerró desde el viernes el ocio nocturno en 16 municipios y ahora lo ha ampliado a 36 localidades, a Navarra, que ha adelantado a partir del miércoles el horario del cierre de las discotecas, y a Balears, que ha extendido las limitaciones de aforos de bares y restaurantes de Magaluf, en Mallorca, y Sant Antony de Portmany, en Ibiza.

