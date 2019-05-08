El PSOE ha elegido a Miquel Iceta para presidir el Senado, cámara en la que ha logrado la mayoría absoluta tras las elecciones generales del pasado 28 de abril. Iceta no es senador, por lo que tiene que ser designado por el Parlamento de Catalunya y en sustitución de quien ahora ocupa este cargo por el PSC, el expresidente de la Generalitat José Montilla, han informado a Europa Press fuentes socialistas.
El PSOE cuenta con mayoría absoluta en la Cámara Alta, por lo que la elección de Iceta está asegurada.
El hombre elegido por la dirección del PSOE para presidir el Senado tiene un perfil, sobre todo, mediador. Ha sido uno de los que más ha tratado de interceder en la crisis catalana entre todos los sectores. De hecho, una llamada suya a Santamaría fue clave para la retirada de los antidisturbios el 1-O, como contó Público en exclusiva.
El gabinete de crisis de Mariano Rajoy no entendía ese día del referéndum, a media mañana, las dimensiones del desastre, hasta que el teléfono de la vicepresidenta Soraya Saénz de Santamaría sonó. Era el líder del PSC, Miquel Iceta, que amenazaba con dar un paso al frente que dejaría aún más en evidencia al Ejecutivo. Esa conversación lo cambió todo. La número dos del Gobierno transmitió al resto de responsables del operativo del 1 de octubre: "El PSC saldrá a votar si no retiramos a la Policía".
