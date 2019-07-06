El Consell Nacional de ICV ha acordado este sábado presentar un concurso de acreedores y un expediente de regulación de empleo (ERE) "dada la situación económica en la que se encuentra" la formación política.
En un comunicado, el partido ha informado de que en los próximos días formalizarán el proceso y ha explicado que ICV "no se encuentra en una situación de insolvencia actual" pero que el análisis de la situación económica permite prever que esta posibilidad se produzca.
El Consell Nacional ha decidido presentar el concurso voluntariamente para evitar una "situación de degradación".
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
