Brexit Iglesias apoyará el pacto del brexit si "sirve para defender a los trabajadores"

El líder de Podemos considera que el acuerdo debe mejorar las condiciones de los trabajadores de Campo de Gibraltar.

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha señalado este sábado que su formación apoyará el acuerdo sobre el brexit anunciado por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, si "sirve para defender a los trabajadores del Campo de Gibraltar".

Iglesias se ha expresado así después de que el jefe del Ejecutivo haya anunciado en una comparecencia en la Moncloa que España votará a favor del acuerdo entre la UE y el Reino Unidos sobre el brexit tras lograr un "tripe blindaje histórico" sobre Gibraltar reflejado por escrito.

"Si el acuerdo con Bruselas sirve para defender a los trabajadores del Campo de Gibraltar, el Gobierno tendrá nuestro apoyo. Ojalá viéramos la misma firmeza para defender los presupuestos. El patriotismo se mide por la actitud hacia los poderosos, no por el tamaño de las banderas", ha escrito Iglesias.

Según Sánchez, una vez que se produzca la retirada del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea, "la relación política, jurídica e incluso geográfica de Gibraltar con la UE pasará por España".

