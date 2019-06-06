Iglesias avisa a Sánchez: "A una investidura se llega con los deberes hechos"

Pedro Sánchez aún no ha comenzado las conversaciones con ningún partido político para buscar apoyos a su posible y futura investidura. Una falta de comunicación que critican todas las formaciones y que sorprende aún más con Unidas Podemos. Por esto Pablo Iglesias ha avisado al presidente en funciones: "No concibo que llegue a la investidura sin tener los apoyos. A una investidura se llega con los deberes hecho".

El secretario general de Podemos ha explicado al rey durante su visita en la Zarzuela la propuesta de formar un gobierno de coalición para garantizar cierta estabilidad política y una agenda progresista. "Nuestra propuesta para llegar a un acuerdo es clara", ha precisado Iglesias durante la rueda de prensa en el Congreso posterior a la cita con el monarca. Sánchez no contará con el apoyo de todo el grupo confederal de Unidas Podemos si no se sienta a negociar un gobierno de coalición.

Iglesias también ha explicado al rey los principales ejes que propondrá a Sánchez para negociar un Gobierno cuando comience la negociación: medidas económicas y laborales como una reforma tributaria, la subida del SMI a 1.200 euros o la reducción de la jornada laboral a 34 horas.



El PSOE no ha comenzado las negociaciones con ningún partido. Iglesias ha confirmado que no tiene ningún contacto con Sánchez desde hace dos semanas y que le corresponde al presidente en funciones iniciar la negociación. También asegura que no le "consta" ningún contacto más allá de lo informal como pueden ser conversaciones entre Adriana Lastra e Irene Montero o Jaume Asens y Miquel Iceta.

Por otra parte, a día de hoy las diferencias entre el PSOE y Ciudadanos todavía son indudables. Aún así el secretario general de Podemos considera que es "evidente" que Sánchez está buscado el apoyo de Albert Rivera, aunque el partido naranja sigue rechazándolo.

Iglesias quiere comenzar la negociación sin "líneas rojas" y no ha avanzado los nombres que propondrán para entrar en el Gobierno. Para Podemos lo más esencial ahora es negociar un acuerdo programático y el primer paso es acordar estas medidas. Aunque asume que el proceso será muy lento: "Paciencia, va a haber semanas tensas, muchas presiones y noticias sin precedentes, pero forma parte del ecosistema de la democracia", ha avisado a los periodistas.

