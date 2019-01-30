Público
Podemos Iglesias considera a Errejón un "aliado", pero advierte de que los adversarios de Podemos quieren una "izquierda amable"

"Íñigo, a pesar de todo, no es un traidor, sino que debe ser un aliado de Podemos", asegura el líder de la formación, que confirma que no acudirá presencialmente al Consejo Ciudadano, pero que se conectará por teléfono.

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, comparece en la sede de Podemos en Madrid tras conocer el resultado de las elecciones en Andalucía. / EFE - LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

Pablo Iglesias se ha pronunciado antes del Consejo Ciudadano que su partido celebra este miércoles, una reunión a la que, según confirma, no asistirá por su permiso de paternidad, pero a la que se conectará por teléfono. El secretario general de Podemos ha dado varias claves de los asuntos que se debatirán esta tarde en el cónclave, entre las que destacan la relación con Íñigo Errejón, Manuela Carmena, la plataforma Más Madrid; así como el desafío ante el que se encuentran, a su juicio, tanto la formación que lidera como la izquierda y el espacio del cambio.

"Iñigo, a pesar de todo, no es un traidor, sino que debe ser un aliado de Podemos. La indignación ante la falta de respeto a nuestros espacios colectivos es natural y lógica, pero debemos afrontar la situación con madurez y responsabilidad. Nuestro trabajo es ser útiles a la ciudadanía y ello pasa por ser generosos y responsables tratando de construir una confluencia lo más amplia posible", ha escrito Iglesias a través de sus redes sociales, confirmando y profundizando en la consigna que la portavoz de Unidos Podemos en el Congreso, Irene Montero, lanzó el pasado lunes al insistir en la necesidad de "reconstruir puentes" con el candidato de Más Madrid a la presidencia de la Comunidad.

