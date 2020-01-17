Público
Consejo Ciudadano de Podemos Iglesias convoca Asamblea Ciudadana en marzo y anuncia su candidatura a la reelección 

Pablo Iglesias avanza que su intención es seguir al frente de Podemos en un tercer mandato. La Asamblea Ciudadana Estatal no se celebrará en Vistalegre. 

Pablo Iglesias en el Consejo Ciudadano de Podemos. / EFE

Pablo Iglesias ha convocado la Asamblea Ciudadana Estatal de Podemos para el mes de marzo. Además, ha avanzado que se presentará como candidato para seguir al frente del partido. Este sería su tercer mandato.

Según fuentes de la dirección adelantan a Público, la Asamblea Ciudadana no se celebrará en esta ocasión en Vistalegre. Las dos anteriores asambleas, celebradas en 2016 y 2017, sí se celebraron en este sitio. 

Iglesias informó de estas decisiones durante el Consejo Ciudadano Estatal de Podemos celebrado este viernes, el primero tras las elecciones y la formación del Gobierno de coalición. Según explicó al principio de la reunión, habló con las secretarías de Organización y Círculos para poner la fecha de la nueva Asamblea. 

Mayoral y Villanueva, nuevos portavoces de Podemos

"En esta Asamblea tenemos que encontrar colectivamente las mejores ideas y propuestas para adaptar nuestra organización a los nuevos tiempos que se abren. Y para mí será un honor presentarme como candidato, si así lo quieren los inscritos, para seguir siendo el secretario general de Podemos", explicó.

Iglesias también avanzó la reorganización interna del partido. Asumiendo que los dirigentes que pasan al Gobierno tienen que ser voces del Ejecutivo, la portavocía de Podemos ha recaído en el secretario de Sociedad Civil, Rafa Mayoral, y la secretaria de Internacional y eurodiputada, Idoia Villanueva. Una portavocía coral para sustituir a la nueva secretaria de Estado de Igualdad, Noelia Vera. 

"Pablo Echenique es nuestra portavoz en el Congreso. Ahora desde la ejecutiva hemos pedido a Mayoral y Villanueva que sean las voces del partido y que hablen más desde las calles y los conflictos que desde la sede de nuestro partido", incidió al explicar esta decisión. 

También mencionó al secretario de Organización, Alberto Rodríguez; a la secretaria de Círculas, Ana Marcello; a la secretaria de Feminismos, Sofía Castañón; y al secretario de Medio Rural, Alberto Fernández, como los futuros dirigentes que asumirán las riendas del partido. 

Además, como recordó Iglesias en su intervención inicial, es el sexto aniversario de Podemos, el año en el que han conseguido "el principal objetivo político" del partido. 

(Habrá ampliación)

