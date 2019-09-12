Público
Nueva propuesta de Iglesias a Sánchez: hacer una coalición y abandonarla tras los nuevos presupuestos si el presidente lo pide

El secretario general de Podemos llamó este jueves al presidente en funciones, tal y como avanzó desde el Congreso que haría. 

El líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, se dirige a Pedro Sánchez en el Congreso. (EMILIO NARANJO | EFE)

Pablo Iglesias llamó a Pedro Sánchez este jueves, tal y como dijo que haría este miércoles desde el pleno del Congreso

La novedad es que Iglesias lanzó otra propuesta al presidente en funciones: "Acordar una coalición (programa y equipos) sobre la base la de la última propuesta del PSOE y la última propuesta de Unidas Podemos, que vuelva a ser evaluada en el momento de la aprobación de los próximos PGE", según indican fuentes de Unidas Podemos. 

