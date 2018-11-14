Público
Crisis de Podemos en Madrid Iglesias respalda la suspensión de los concejales en Madrid: "Todos debemos cumplir el código ético"

El líder de Podemos ha pedido "discreción" para seguir trabajando por la candidatura de unidad popular y hacer a Carmena alcaldesa en 2019: "La gente está harta está harta de llevar cuestiones internas a los medios de comunicación".

Manuela Carmena y Pablo Iglesias durante una reunión en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid. E.P.

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha respaldado la suspensión de militancia cautelar de los concejales de la formación morada en Madrid: "Todos estamos obligados a cumplir el código ético", ha asegurado este martes. Iglesias no se había pronunciado hasta ahora sobre la crisis por la que pasa Podemos en la capital desde el pasado domingo cuando Rita Maestre y el resto de ediles decidieron no participar en las primarias del partido. 

El líder de la formación morada también ha asegurado que seguirá trabajando para lograr una candidatura de unidad popular para Madrid con Izquierda Unida, Podemos y los independientes que decida Carmena. Pero ha hecho una llamada de atención y ha advertido que hay que trabajar con "discreción".

Siguiendo la línea del pasado discurso que se recordó por la frase de "ni media tontería", hoy ha advertido que "la gente está harta de llevar cuestiones internas a los medios de comunicación y de ver la imagen que estamos dando". Por esto mismo, ha dicho que no va a hacer más declaraciones sobre este asunto y que va a "trabajar por la candidatura de unidad popular". 

"La gente está harta de llevar cuestiones internas a los medios de comunicación"

Estas declaraciones a los medios de comunicación las ha ofrecido Iglesias durante un simulacro de desalojo que se ha llevado a cabo en el Congreso. Ha pedido "respeto" por el simulacro, pero eso no ha evitado que los periodistas le preguntaran entre el barullo que se ha provocado cuando los diputados salían del pleno de la Cámara Baja. 

Fuentes de Podemos en Madrid así como del entorno de la alcaldesa aseguran a Público que la candidatura conjunta no corre peligro a pesar de la crisis abierta. De hecho, ambas partes coinciden en que es la mejor fórmula para revalidar la alcaldía y que seguirán trabajando en ello. 

