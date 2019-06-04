Pablo Echenique encabezará la Comisión de Seguimiento de Pactos de Gobierno a todos los niveles a partir de esta semana. La Ejecutiva de Podemos se reunirá este jueves y creará la comisión. El primer paso en este trabajo se dará el sábado antes del Consejo Ciudadano Estatal con una reunión entre Echenique, los candidatos autonómicos que son decisivos para formar gobiernos y el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.
Echenique es el responsable de Acción de Gobierno y de Organización del partido morado por lo que se prevé que deje sus tareas de organización para centrarse en los pactos postelectorales y el futuro trabajo institucional. Las tareas principales en las próximas semanas y meses serán "la Acción de Gobierno y la Acción Institucional de los parlamentos autonómicos y ayuntamientos y fortalecer el trabajo sobre los territorios y los círculos a través de la Secretaría de Organización. Por esto consideran que "no es realista que ambas tareas pueda ocuparlas una misma persona".
La dirección de Podemos transmitirá en el próximo Consejo Ciudadano Estatal la nueva responsabilidad de Echenique. Una cita en la que se esperan voces críticas con la Ejecutiva tras la debacle de los resultados del 26-M, como ya han avisado desde Podemos Andalucía. Aún así, hasta el momento parece que no es el sentir generalizado de las mayoría de territorios que reconocen tantos fallos propios de los territorios como desde la dirección estatal.
La Ejecutiva también quiere parar la crisis interna este sábado centrando sus esfuerzos en formar gobiernos municipales, autonómicos y estatal y reconociendo que tienen que fortalecer el trabajo territorial.
El partido considera que la Acción de Gobierno e Institucional cobra protagonismo ahora al ser la primera vez que tienen concejales que "responden orgánicamente al partido". "En las elecciones anteriores, aunque algunos eran de Podemos, formaron parte de otras candidaturas creadas ad hoc para aquella convocatoria. Muchos de ellos están negociando programas de gobierno. Y es la primera vez que vamos a entrar o estamos negociando entrar en gobiernos autonómicos", señalan.
