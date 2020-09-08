Estás leyendo: Iglesias: "Tuvimos una discusión fuerte" con la "huída del rey emérito" y "el presidente se disculpó"

Juan Carlos I Iglesias: "Tuvimos una discusión fuerte" con la "huída del rey emérito" y "el presidente se disculpó"

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno subraya que esta discusión fue "siempre cordial", "siempre en el marco del respeto". Incide en que no quiere tratar las discrepancias con Pedro Sánchez en los medios de comunicación

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, durante su entrevista con ‘Público’. DANI GAGO
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha reconocido este martes que, con la "huída del rey emérito", al arranque de agosto, mantuvo una "discusión fuerte" con el presidente, Pedro Sánchez, que no avisó a sus socios de Gobiernos del acuerdo alcanzado con la Casa Real para que Juan Carlos I abandonase el país, mientras se estrechaba el cerco sobre su supuesta corrupción. 

"Tuvimos una discusión fuerte fuerte y el presidente se disculpó". "Eso le engrandece", decía Iglesias, precisando que esta "discusión" fue "siempre cordial", "siempre en el marco del respeto", e incidiendo en que no quiere hablar de esta cuestión en público, "por responsabilidad y por lealtad". 

Unidas Podemos fue muy crítico con la huída del padre del jefe del Estado, y precisamente las diferentes posiciones sobre la monarquía entre los socios se han ido haciendo cada vez más evidentes en el Ejecutivo de coalición. "A lo mejor en lo que hicieron con el rey emérito hubiera que haber tenido un poquito menos de prisa", apostilló el también líder de Unidas Podemos.

En los últimos días, además, estas discrepancias evidentes se han sumado a las que ambos partidos reconocen albergar en lo que respecta a la inminente fusión de Caixabank y Bankia.

En una entrevista en la Cadena SER, este martes, Iglesias ha incidido en que las desavenencias con el jefe del Ejecutivo, sea a raíz del caso Bankia o de la cuestión del rey, las trata en privado, "por lealtad y por responsabilidad".

