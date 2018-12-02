La irrupción de Vox en el Parlamento andaluz tiene una clara clave en política estatal y ha provocado la reacción de Unidos Podemos. Pablo Iglesias, secretario general del partido morado, ha pedido a la mayoría de la moción de censura que se una frente al avance de la extrema derecha: "No sólo está en juego los Presupuestos Generales, también la dirección de estado", ha advertido Iglesias.
El partido morado había previsto que atendiera a los medios de comunicación la coportavoz del partido, Noelia Vera, para valorar los resultados. Pero Podemos ha cambiado de decisión a última hora tras conocer que Vox entra en el Parlamento andaluz con 12 escaños. Iglesias ha comparecido en la sede del partido junto con el número uno de Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón. "En nombre de Unidos Podemos: Alerta antifascista. Quiero hacer un llamamiento ante todos los movimientos sociales porque ahora toca movilizarse para defender las libertades, la justicia social, la fraternidad y la democracia. Estas elecciones van a pasar a la historia por la irrupción de la extrema derecha, de un partido de fascistas sin complejos", ha insistido Iglesias.
Iglesias ha advertido con este discurso a todos los partidos que formaron la mayoría de la moción de censura; desde el Gobierno a los partidos independentistas: "Que este resultado sirva para que el PSOE entienda quienes tenemos que ser sus aliados y que las fuerzas catalanas entiendan que nos estamos jugando el futuro de nuestro país. Quiero pedir responsabilidad a todas las fuerzas políticas: tenemos muchas diferencias pero estamos dispuestos a construir un dique frente a la extrema derecha".
Además, ha culpado a los discursos de PP, Ciudadanos y PSOE; tanto a la irresponsabilidad de la derecha por sus últimas posturas como a las últimas intervenciones de Susana Díaz que ha afirmado que ha metido a Vox en la campaña andaluza.
