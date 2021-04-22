Estás leyendo: El jurado declara culpable a 'Igor el Ruso' de tres asesinatos en Teruel

Público
Público

Igor el Ruso El jurado declara culpable a 'Igor el Ruso' de tres asesinatos en Teruel

El veredicto considera que el acusado disparó con la intención de matar al ganadero José Luis Iranzo y a los guardias civiles Víctor Romero y Víctor Jesús Caballero en la noche de 14 de diciembre de 2017.

El serbio Norbert Feher, más conocido como Igor el Ruso, asiste desde una cabina de seguridad a una sesión de su juicio por tres asesinatos cometidos el 14 de diciembre de 2017.
El serbio Norbert Feher, más conocido como Igor el Ruso, asiste desde una cabina de seguridad a una sesión de su juicio por tres asesinatos cometidos el 14 de diciembre de 2017. Antonio Garcia POOL / EFE

teruel

Actualizado:

Los miembros del jurado han considerado este jueves culpable al serbio Norbert Feher, apodado Igor el Ruso, de los asesinatos de un ganadero y de dos guardias civiles junto a una caseta rural en Andorra (Teruel), de forma sorpresiva y con la intención de matar.

En la lectura del veredicto por estos hechos, el jurado ha declarado por unanimidad probada la práctica totalidad del relato de las acusaciones en torno a las muertes del ganadero José Luis Iranzo y de los guardias civiles Víctor Romero y Víctor Jesús Caballero, ocurridas la noche de 14 de diciembre de 2017.

En el veredicto, el jurado ha considerado por mayoría que, en todos los casos imputados, el acusado disparó con la intención de matar a sus víctimas y de rematarles una vez que se encontraban malheridos.

En cuanto al resto del relato de las acusaciones en torno a los robos, la presencia de Feher en Teruel, la utilización de las pistolas que portaba y las sustraídas a los agentes y la posterior fuga y detención del procesado, el jurado lo ha valorado como probado de forma unánime.

Sólo en cuanto a la intención de matar de Igor el Ruso se han producido votos particulares de uno o de dos miembros del tribunal del jurado.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público