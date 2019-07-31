Público
Igualdad en el Congreso Cuatro mujeres serán la voz de los principales partidos en el Congreso

Por primera vez en la historia, los cuatro principales partidos tendrán a mujeres en las funciones de portavocía. El Congreso español emanado de las últimas elecciones es el más paritario de la historia de nuestra democracia y de toda Europa.

Portavoces de los grupos parlamentarios del PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos y Unidad Podemos / EFE

El parlamento sigue sumando hitos hacia la igualdad, al menos la formal. Si el pasado 28 de abril se constituía el Congreso más igualitario de la historia de nuestra democracia y con más participación de mujeres de toda Europa, ahora por primera vez en la historia, los cuatro principales partidos tendrán a mujeres como portavoces. El cuarteto lo cerró este martes el líder del Partido Popular, Alberto Casado, al anunciar que la diputada por Barcelona, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, sería la voz del Partido en el Congreso.

Se une así a Adriana Lastra, portavoz parlamentaria del Partido Socialista; Inés Arrimadas, que será la voz de Ciudadanos y a Irene Montero que lo es por la coalición Unidas Podemos.

No son las únicas. A este grupo hay que sumar también otras tres mujeres que se encargarán de la portavocía de partidos que forman parte del grupo mixto: Laura Borràs, por Junts per Catalunya; Mertxe Aizpurua, de EH Bildu, y Ana Oramas, de Coalición Canaria.

Las mujeres no han dejado de incrementar su número en el Congreso desde las primeras elecciones generales de la democracia. Si bien en las dos primeras legislaturas (las de 1979-82 y 1982-86) su presencia era meramente testimonial (18 y 17 mujeres respectivamente), a partir de ese momento, su número no ha dejado de incrementarse casi exponencialmente legislatura tras legislatura.

La puesta en marcha de la ley de Igualdad en 2007 promulgada por el Gobierno de Rodríguz Zapatero, obligó a los partidos políticos a incorporar la paridad en sus listas electorales. Algunos partidos (PSOE y Unidas Podemos) han ido más allá y establecieron las llamadas "listas cremalleras", en las que desde los primeros puestos tiene que ir sucediéndose una mujer y un hombre en la lista.

Esta legislatura es en la que más mujeres hay en el Congreso de nuestro país. Suponen algo más del 47% de los diputados electos. Nuestro país se pone además a la cabeza de los países europeos en igualdad, superando incluso a Suecia, que queda en segundo lugar por detrás de España.

