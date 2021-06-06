Estás leyendo: Illa inicia su 'Govern alternativo' pidiendo diálogo y apoyando ampliar El Prat

Illa inicia su 'Govern alternativo' pidiendo diálogo y apoyando ampliar El Prat

La presentación de este 'Govern alternativo' es una iniciativa con la que el jefe de la oposición en Catalunya pretende "fiscalizar" al ejecutivo de Pere Aragonès haciendo una oposición "constructiva".

El portaveu del PSC, Salvador Illa, entre a l'hemicicle del Parlament de Catalunya per assistir al tercer ple d'investidura de Pere Aragonès. Barcelona, 20 de maig del 2021.
Jordi Play / ACN

Barcelona

Actualizado:

El jefe de la oposición en Catalunya, Salvador Illa, ha estrenado su "Govern alternativo" reclamando que se reúna la mesa de diálogo entre los partidos políticos catalanes y con un posicionamiento claro a favor de la ampliación del aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat.

Así lo ha dicho este domingo en una comparecencia en el Palau Recasens de Barcelona en la que ha sido la presentación de su Govern alternativo, una iniciativa con la que pretende "fiscalizar" al ejecutivo de Pere Aragonès haciendo una oposición "constructiva".

"Una buena oposición ayuda a hacer un buen Govern. El centro de la acción política del Govern alternativo de Catalunya pivotará alrededor de la política real, la que prioriza lo que realmente importa por encima de cualquier otra cosa", ha señalado Illa en su intervención.

Con el objetivo de "retomar el camino del reencuentro", en palabras de Illa, el grupo del PSC-Units en el Parlament ha registrado una propuesta de resolución en la que insta al Govern a convocar una mesa de diálogo entre las fuerzas políticas catalanas con representación parlamentaria.

"Vivimos juntos, decidimos juntos. Creo, honestamente, que es de vital importancia abrir un proceso de diálogo en Catalunya, para escribir una nueva página de concordia, de respeto y de reencuentro en nuestro país que facilite llegar a amplios consensos, por el bien de la ciudadanía del país", ha afirmado Illa.

Asimismo, el Govern alternativo ha emitido un primer posicionamiento a favor de la ampliación del Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat: "Un aeropuerto con más conexiones es una clara ventaja económica y social, no podemos dejar pasar esta oportunidad y demorar el proyecto".

