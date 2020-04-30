Estás leyendo: Illa y Simón comparecen para informar sobre el cambio de fases

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

En directo Illa y Simón comparecen para informar sobre el cambio de fases

Reunión del Comité de Seguimiento del Coronavirus
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, en una comparecencia reciente.

Madrid

Actualizado:

Público

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público