LA VERDAD SOBRE EL IMÁN DE RIPOLL La Mesa del Congreso rechaza abrir una Comisión sobre la relación del CNI con el imán de Ripoll

Se tumba, además de la Comisión de Investigación, la comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno, la ministra de Defensa, el ministro de Interior y la directora del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia. 

El presidente del gobierno Pedro Sánchez interviene en el hemiciclo del Congreso. EFE

La Mesa del Congreso de los Diputados ha rechazado la solicitud de abrir una Comisión de Investigación sobre la relación del imán de Ripoll, Abdebaki es Satty, con el Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI) y su implicación en los atentados de Barcelona. 

De esta forma, la Mesa expone que "no procede su admisión a trámite" y defiende que estas cuestiones se deben tratar dentro de la Comisión que investiga los "créditos destinados a gastos reservados" del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia.

La Mesa defiende que los hechos ya se investigan en la Comisión sobre los "créditos destinados a gastos reservados" del CNI

De esta forma, la Mesa también tumba la petición de comparecencia de la Ministra de Defensa para dar explicaciones sobre las informaciones de Públicoque desvelaban que el imán tenía relación con el CNI hasta el mismo día de los atentados de Barcelona

Tampoco comparecerán el presidente del Gobierno y el ministro de Interior, así como la directora del CNI, a quienes se les reclama, desde el Grupo Parlamentario Mixto y el Grupo Parlamentario Republicano, que den explicaciones relativas a las informaciones exclusivas publicadas por este diario.

