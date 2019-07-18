Público
EL IMÁN DE RIPOLL El PSOE dice que el director del CNI ya dio explicaciones sobre el imán de Ripoll y pide no usarlo para otros propósitos

José Luis Ábalos ha defendido esta postura después de que este medio haya publicado que el imán de Ripoll fue confidente del centro de inteligencia hasta el día antes de los atentados perpetrados en agosto de 2017.

El Secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos. Europa Press

El secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, ha recordado este jueves que el entonces director del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI), Félix Sanz Roldán, ya dio explicaciones en el Congreso sobre la relación del centro con Abdelbaki Es Satty, el imán de Ripoll (Girona), considerado cerebro de los atentados de Barcelona y Cambrils, y ha pedido que no se use el asunto "como instrumento para otros propósitos más allá del caso".

Ábalos ha defendido esta postura después de que Público haya publicado que el imán de Ripoll fue confidente del centro de inteligencia hasta el día antes de los atentados perpetrados en agosto de 2017.

El dirigente socialista ha evitado comentar esta información y ha recordado que el general Sanz Roldán ya dio explicaciones ante la Comisión de Gastos Reservados del Congreso para da cuenta, a puerta cerrada, a los grupos parlamentarios de los contactos que tuvo el espionaje español con Abdelbaki Es Satty.

"Se compareció y hasta la fecha ningún comentario. Nuestra posición es que no nos vale como instrumento para otros propósitos más allá del caso", ha sostenido Ábalos.

