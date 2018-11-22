El Congreso ha convalidado hoy el Real Decreto Ley que modifica la Ley del Impuesto sobre Transmisiones Patrimoniales y Actos Jurídicos Documentados (ITP-AJD) para que lo pague la banca cuando afecta a las hipotecas, aunque será tramitado como proyecto de Ley para recibir enmiendas.
El Pleno del Congreso ha respaldado la norma con 205 votos a favor (PSOE, Unidos Podemos, Ciudadanos, ERC, Compromís, PDeCAT, Foro Asturias y UPN, entre otros) y 137 abstenciones (PP, PNV y EH Bildu), mientras que casi todos los diputados han aprobado que la Ley reciba enmiendas en su trámite parlamentario.
En este sentido, la mayoría de los partidos solicitarán medidas para que la banca no repercuta en el cliente el coste de tener que abonar el impuesto y mientras el PP y Ciudadanos pedirán también que sea suprimido o tenga un tipo cero; Unidos Podemos o ERC pedirán que se aplique con efectos retroactivos.
