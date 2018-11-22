Público
Impuesto a la banca El Congreso aprueba que la banca pague el impuesto hipotecario sin votos en contra

El hemiciclo ha aprobado el Real Decreto por el que se legisla en torno al impuesto de las hipotecas, que ha sido aprobado con 205 votos a favor y 137 abstenciones. El proceso aún está abierto a enmiendas de los grupos parlamentarios.

6/10/2018.- Grupos de personas se concentraron hoy ante la sede del Tribunal Supremo que hoy resuelve sobre la sentencia que atribuía a la banca el pago del impuesto de las hipotecas . EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

 Grupos de personas se concentraron ante la sede del Tribunal Supremo que finalmente sentenció que la banca no debería hacerse cargo del impuesto. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

El Congreso ha convalidado hoy el Real Decreto Ley que modifica la Ley del Impuesto sobre Transmisiones Patrimoniales y Actos Jurídicos Documentados (ITP-AJD) para que lo pague la banca cuando afecta a las hipotecas, aunque será tramitado como proyecto de Ley para recibir enmiendas.

El Pleno del Congreso ha respaldado la norma con 205 votos a favor (PSOE, Unidos Podemos, Ciudadanos, ERC, Compromís, PDeCAT, Foro Asturias y UPN, entre otros) y 137 abstenciones (PP, PNV y EH Bildu), mientras que casi todos los diputados han aprobado que la Ley reciba enmiendas en su trámite parlamentario.

En este sentido, la mayoría de los partidos solicitarán medidas para que la banca no repercuta en el cliente el coste de tener que abonar el impuesto y mientras el PP y Ciudadanos pedirán también que sea suprimido o tenga un tipo cero; Unidos Podemos o ERC pedirán que se aplique con efectos retroactivos.

