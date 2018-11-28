La Abogacía del Estado defendió a la banca en los recursos examinados entre el pasado 5 y 6 de noviembre por el Pleno de la Sala de lo Contencioso-Adminitrativo del Tribunal Supremo relativos al impuesto sobre actos jurídicos documentados (AJD), cuyo fallo dictaminó que fuera el cliente el que abone el impuesto que se aplica a las hipotecas.
"De esta circunstancia deduce la representación del Estado que carece de sentido el recurso, por cuanto fue admitido para aclarar, matizar, revisar o ratificar una doctrina jurisprudencial sobre la base de un pronunciamiento que se ha visto ya superado y rectificado por dos sentencias del mismo Pleno de la Sala de lo Civil de este Tribunal que se han alineado con la doctrina de esta Sala de lo Contencioso-administrativo", recoge una de las resoluciones.
Sin embargo, un día después de conocerse la polémica decisión de la Sala Tercera, el propio presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció a bombo y platillo que modificaría la ley de 1993 a través de un decreto ley para "que nunca más los españoles paguen este impuesto".
Dicho y hecho. El 8 de noviembre, el Consejo de Ministros aprobó la modificación de la normativa del Impuesto sobre Sociedades para que las entidades financieras no puedan deducirse AJD de las hipotecas. Asimismo, se hizo mediante un real decreto, "y así no deja dudas", apostilló la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero.
