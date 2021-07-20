La incidencia acumulada continúa subiendo aunque se ralentizan los nuevos contagios de la covid-19

madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha comunicado este martes 27.286 nuevos contagios en 24 horas -16.674 menos que el martes de la semana pasada- y 29 fallecidos, con una incidencia acumulada que sigue en ascenso y llega a los 622,4 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes.
La ocupación de camas en los hospitales se eleva hasta el 5,7% (tres décimas más que este lunes) y en las UCI la cifra sube hasta el 12,3% (nueve décimas más que el lunes), siendo Catalunya (35,02%) y Balears (14,34%) las comunidades que más pacientes tienen en cuidados intensivos.
Por edades, los jóvenes entre 20 y 29 años mantienen la tasa más elevada con 1.838 casos, seguido del grupo de 12 a 19 años con 1.525 casos, en tanto que llama la atención los mayores de 80 años que acumulan ya una tasa de 148 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 4.189.136 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. En el informe de este martes se han añadido 29 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 13 el martes pasado. Hasta 81.148 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 67 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.
Actualmente, hay 6.856 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España (6.482 este lunes) y 1.116 en UCI (1.039 este lunes). En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 1.286 ingresos (1.069 este lunes) y 925 altas (346 este lunes).
