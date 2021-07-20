Estás leyendo: La incidencia acumulada continúa subiendo aunque se ralentizan los nuevos contagios de la covid-19

La incidencia acumulada continúa subiendo aunque se ralentizan los nuevos contagios de la covid-19

Sanidad notifica 27.286 casos y 29 muertes. La incidencia llega a los 622,4 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes a nivel general, mientras que entre los jóvenes de 20 a 29 años se ubica en 1.838 casos y en el grupo de 12 a 19 años en 1.525 casos.

Una joven recibe la vacuna contra la covid-19 este martes en la plaza de toros de Illumbe de San Sebastián. El servicio vasco de salud, Osakidetza, ha iniciado hoy la vacunación masiva contra la covid-19 de jóvenes de entre 19 y 26 años.
Una joven recibe la vacuna contra la covid-19 este martes en la plaza de toros de Illumbe de San Sebastián. Javier Etxezarreta / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha comunicado este martes 27.286 nuevos contagios en 24 horas -16.674 menos que el martes de la semana pasada- y 29 fallecidos, con una incidencia acumulada que sigue en ascenso y llega a los 622,4 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes.

La ocupación de camas en los hospitales se eleva hasta el 5,7% (tres décimas más que este lunes) y en las UCI la cifra sube hasta el 12,3% (nueve décimas más que el lunes), siendo Catalunya (35,02%) y Balears (14,34%) las comunidades que más pacientes tienen en cuidados intensivos.

Por edades, los jóvenes entre 20 y 29 años mantienen la tasa más elevada con 1.838 casos, seguido del grupo de 12 a 19 años con 1.525 casos, en tanto que llama la atención los mayores de 80 años que acumulan ya una tasa de 148 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes.

Catalunya y Balears son las comunidades que más pacientes tienen en cuidados intensivos

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 4.189.136 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. En el informe de este martes se han añadido 29 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 13 el martes pasado. Hasta 81.148 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 67 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.

Actualmente, hay 6.856 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España (6.482 este lunes) y 1.116 en UCI (1.039 este lunes). En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 1.286 ingresos (1.069 este lunes) y 925 altas (346 este lunes).

