La excoordinadora general del PDeCAT Marta Pascal ha abierto la puerta a crear un nuevo partido que no esté subordinado a Carles Puigdemont para acudir a unas futuras elecciones al Parlament de Catalunya, porque hay mucha gente que se siente "huérfana" y cree que hay que atenderles.
En una entrevista que publica La Vanguardia, Pascal ha dicho que no está "de acuerdo con la situación" y cree "que ha llegado el momento de actuar", y ha añadido que discrepa de la "subordinación de David Bonvehí", actual presidente del PDeCAT.
Para Pascal, "esto no puede seguir así", hay que hablar claro a la gente y "salir del actual bucle", por lo que se ha mostrado partidaria de "trabajar pacientemente para la única solución posible en Catalunya: un referéndum acordado".
Aunque ha dicho que es Artur Mas quien tiene que decidir si debe volver a la política, ha asegurado que el espacio que ella defiende "debe ser un esfuerzo compartido por diversas generaciones".
Partidaria de convocar elecciones en octubre de 2017
"Catalunya no se puede dirigir desde Waterloo, ni se puede regir desde la emotividad desbordada y la antipolítica", ha afirmado, a la vez que ha asegurado que las discrepancias con Puigdemont vienen de lejos y que ella era partidaria de convocar elecciones a finales de octubre de 2017.
"Nunca tuvimos que dejarnos arrebatar el autogobierno. Hicimos demasiadas concesiones a la CUP, organización con la que nada tenemos que ver", ha remarcado.
Pascal también fue contraria a la retirada de la primera línea política de Artur Mas, en enero de 2016, y cree que tampoco entonces se tenía que haber cedido a "la presión de la CUP", porque no se puede perder la "identidad" ni ceder tanto espacio a la izquierda.
Ha dicho que la dirección del PDeCAT ejerció su responsabilidad apoyando la moción de censura a Mariano Rajoy porque era el "paso necesario para intentar abrir un nuevo tiempo político", aunque Puigdemont "seguramente creía que era mejor mantener un escenario de fuerte confrontación".
Pascal considera que la enmienda a la totalidad de los presupuestos por parte del PDeCAT, ordenada por Puigdemont cuando ella ya no estaba al frente del partido, "fue un grave error" y se ha preguntado si se quiere "regalar a un partido de extrema derecha el eje de la influencia política de España".
