El 48,8% de los catalanes con derecho a voto rechaza la independencia, mientras que el 41,9% la apoya, según una encuesta del Centre de Estudios de Opinión de la Generalitat (CEO).
Así lo refleja la encuesta sobre Cosmopolitismo y localismo en Catalunya del CEO, elaborada entre el 16 de septiembre y el 7 de octubre —antes de la publicación de la sentencia del procés– con una muestra de 1.500 personas y un margen de error de 2,53, que ha presentado el director del CEO, Jordi Argelaguet.
Respecto a la última encuesta del CEO de julio de este año, la tendencia se mantiene incrementando la distancia entre detractores a la independencia y favorables: en esa encuesta el 48,3% optaban por el no, y el 44% por el sí.
[Habrá ampliación]
