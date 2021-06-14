El ministro de Política Territorial y Función Pública y primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, ha considerado este lunes que los indultos puedan llegar antes de irse de vacaciones, y en consecuencia antes del 1 de agosto.

"Pueden ser en cualquier momento, pero creo que serán antes de irnos de vacaciones. Esto depende del presidente. Los políticos, hasta el primero de agosto, no terminamos. Ayer hubo declaraciones de la vicepresidenta del Gobierno diciendo que pueden llegar en pocas semanas. Lo tenemos a tocar", ha subrayado en una entrevista en Rac1.

Sobre si descarta que pueden aprobarse en el Consejo de Ministros del martes, Iceta ha constatado que el orden del día de esta reunión se aprobó el jueves, y los indultos no estaban: "También es verdad que, en el último momento, se puede llevar algo en mano. Y normalmente quién lleva cosas en manos es el presidente o la vicepresidencia. No se puede descartar, pero no está previsto".

