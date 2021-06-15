Estás leyendo: Sánchez informará al Congreso de los indultos el próximo 7 de julio

La Cámara Baja habilitará la primera semana de julio para acoger la comparecencia a petición propia del presidente, en la que detallará las conclusiones de la próxima cumbre de la Unión Europea.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en una sesión de control al Ejecutivo ene l Congreso. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparecerá en el Pleno del Congreso, previsiblemente la primera semana de julio, para informar sobre los indultos a los políticos presos por el procés que su Ejecutivo tiene previsto aprobar en las próximas semanas, según han confirmado fuentes del grupo socialista. 

La Junta de Portavoces, en su reunión de este martes, ha tratado la comparecencia de Sánchez a petición propia. Y, aunque el orden todavía está por fijar, el Congreso habilitará la primera semana de julio para acoger esta comparecencia, que previsiblemente será el miércoles 7 julio, según han sostenido dichas fuentes. 

El presidente del Ejecutivo había pedido comparecer en el Pleno para detallar las conclusiones de la próxima cumbre de la Unión Europea. Si bien, ante la petición del PP para que Sánchez rinda cuentas sobre la medida de gracia, se prevé que el presidente también aborde esta cuestión.

La portavoz del PSOE en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra, ha señalado en rueda de prensa que el Gobierno explicará la concesión de los indultos cuando se resuelvan los expedientes, por lo que en la comparecencia informativa de la Unión Europea se podría introducir ese asunto, ya que, a tenor de las palabras de la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, la previsión del Consejo de Ministros es resolver los indultos en la primera semana de julio o incluso antes.

