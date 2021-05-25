Estás leyendo: Campo insiste en que el Gobierno hará con los indultos del procés "lo que marca la ley" y estudiará los informes del Supremo

Campo insiste en que el Gobierno hará con los indultos del procés "lo que marca la ley" y estudiará los informes del Supremo

El Ministro de Justicia a asegurado que el Gobierno analizará "una a una, cada petición, cuando tenga los pertinentes informes".

El ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo. - Archivo

Madrid

El ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, ha insistido este martes en que el Gobierno hará "lo que marca la ley" respecto a los indultos para los condenados del 'procés' y estudiará "una a una, cada petición, cuando tenga los pertinentes informes" del Tribunal Supremo.

Así lo ha explicado el ministro en respuesta a una pregunta del Grupo Popular en el Senado, en la que ha recordado que la ley establece un "procedimiento claro" para la petición de indulto, donde "se solicita al Tribunal sentenciador que se pronuncie". Finalmente, el Supremo envía el informe al Ministerio de Justicia, que estudia cada caso y eleva una recomendación al Consejo de Ministros, quien toma la decisión definitiva.

Por ello, Campo ha subrayado que desde el Ejecutivo están "respetando las leyes, pues el respeto a las leyes es lo que marca las democracias". El ministro ha añadido que, "cuando llegue el momento procesal oportuno", acudirá a explicar "las razones que han llevado al Gobierno para concederlos o denegarlos, unos sí, otros no, totales o parciales".

Campo ha asegurado que "el Gobierno da la cara, pero después de cumplir los procedimientos", y ha reprochado al Grupo Popular "no respetar la ley, ni los procedimientos, ni al Tribunal Supremo, ni al Gobierno".

