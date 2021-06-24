BRUSELAS
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, defendió este jueves, a su llegada a la reunión del Consejo Europeo que se celebra en Bruselas, su apuesta por la "concordia" con Catalunya como elemento básico para avanzar en la recuperación económica.
Sánchez, en declaraciones a los periodistas, subrayó la importancia de los avances en la vacunación como forma de dejar atrás la pandemia de coronavirus y, en consecuencia, lograr la recuperación de la economía en toda la Unión Europea y, en particular, en España. Una recuperación económica en la que dijo que tiene mucho que ver la "concordia" entre los diversos partidos políticos y los territorios.
Su apelación a la concordia y la convivencia ha sido el eje de los mensajes que ha lanzado en los últimos días para anunciar la decisión del Gobierno de indultar a los nueve líderes independentistas catalanes que permanecían en prisión. En sus declaraciones en Bruselas, tras las que no admitió preguntas, no se refirió explícitamente a ese indulto ni a la situación en Catalunya, pero sí lo hizo de forma implícita al insistir en esa idea.
"Lo más importante es pedir a todas las fuerzas políticas y también a los territorios, concordia, porque la concordia política y territorial va a hacer que la economía española se relance con mucha más fuerza en los próximos meses y años", recalcó.
Fuentes del Gobierno español aseguran que no está previsto que Sánchez se refiera a su decisión de indultar a los dirigentes independentistas en las sesiones de la cumbre, que se prolongará hasta este viernes. Cuestión distinta es que en los márgenes del Consejo Europeo pueda comentar este asunto con otros líderes europeos si éstos se interesan por ello.
