La Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisual, organismo de la Generalitat de Catalunya, encargada de producir y difundir productos audiovisuales, ha condenado un comentario machista de Toni Albà sobre la dirigente de Ciudadanos Inés Arrimadas que difundió ayer en las redes sociales, y ha remarcado que el actor no es trabajador de la CCMA y que sus comentarios ni representan a TV3 ni deben vincularse a esta televisión.
A través de Twitter, Albà se refirió al viaje a Bélgica de Inés Arrimadas para recordarle al expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont que "la república no existe", y escribió en catalán el siguiente mensaje: "Buen viaje a Waterloo! (Vigila no pases de largo y vayas a parar a Amsterdam... allí estarías como en casa y además tendrías todos tus derechos laborales respetados", indicó, en clara alusión al ejercicio de la prostitución en Holanda.
Bon viatge a Waterloo!!! (Vigila no passis de llarg i vagis a petar a Amsterdam ...allà, estaries com a casa i a més a més tindries tots els teus drets laborals respectats!)— TONI ALBÀ ||*||🎗 (@tonialba) 23 de febrero de 2019
También a través de la misma red social, Arrimadas replicó a este comentario de Albà asegurando que "el odio del nacionalismo no tiene límites", y que "este colaborador estrella de TV3, que se lleva un pastizal pagado por todos los catalanes", le volvía a atacar por sus ideas, "esta vez con un insulto machista y repugnante".
Ante estos comentarios, la CCMA ha querido puntualizar hoy, en un comunicado, que Toni Albà "no es trabajador ni colaborador de la CCMA, sino un actor contratado ocasionalmente por empresas que trabajan para la CCMA en formatos de producción asociada".
"Por este motivo –añade– las expresiones públicas que pueda emitir desde su perfil personal en Twitter quedan fuera del ámbito de aplicación del Libro de estilo de la CCMA".
"No obstante –continúa la CCMA– aún siendo desde un perfil personal, la actitud insultante y de falta de respeto en la redes sociales es absolutamente condenable y no se debe poder vincular, en ningún caso, al humor o al sarcasmo que se pueda hacer desde cualquier programa de la radio o televisión públicas de Cataluña.
