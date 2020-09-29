Estás leyendo: El TC se reunirá en Pleno el 6 de octubre para valorar si suspende la inhabilitación de Torra

Público
Público

Inhabilitación Torra El TC se reunirá en Pleno el 6 de octubre para valorar si suspende la inhabilitación de Torra

El Supremo confirmó este lunes la sentencia del TSJC ratificando que desobedeció de forma "contumaz y obstinada" a la Junta Electoral Central y su orden de retirar símbolos independentistas durante el periodo electoral del 28 de abril de 2019.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra (i), acompañado del vicepresidente, Pere Aragonés (d). EFE/Quique García
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra (i), acompañado del vicepresidente, Pere Aragonés (d). EFE/Quique García

Madrid

Europa press

El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) se reunirá en Pleno el próximo 6 de octubre para estudiar si suspende cautelarmente la inhabilitación como president de la Generalitat de Cataluña de Quim Torra, tal y como ha solicitado su defensa, tras ejecutarse la sentencia dictada contra él por el Supremo.

El asunto, según fuentes del tribunal de garantías, ha sido avocado al Pleno por el presidente del órgano, Juan José González Rivas. La defensa del ya expresidente de la Generalitat Quim Torra, que ejerce el abogado Gonzalo Boye, ha presentado amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional contra la sentencia que le condena a un año y medio de inhabilitación por un delito de desobediencia y solicita como medida cautelar que se suspenda la inhabilitación para evitar un "daño irreparable". Es esta cuestión la que se verá en el Pleno del proximo día 6.

El Supremo confirmó este lunes la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ratificando que desobedeció de forma "contumaz y obstinada" a la Junta Electoral Central (JEC), que le ordenó retirar símbolos independentistas durante el periodo electoral de las elecciones del 28 de abril de 2019.

Boye invoca la especial trascendencia constitucional del recurso de amparo ya que la sentencia supone el cese de quien tiene la más alta representación de la Generalitat y dirige la acción del Gobierno, y que conlleva asimismo "el cese de todo su Gobierno".

En su recurso, que se extiende a lo largo de casi 500 páginas, Boye critica la condena, que considera un fraude constitucional, en sus palabras, para "no solo de corregir la acción política del presidente de la Generalitat, sino con el objetivo claro de derrocar al Gobierno de la Generalitat por razón de las manifestaciones políticas de su presidente en ejercicio legítimo del derecho a la libertad de expresión".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público