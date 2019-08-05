Público
Íñigo Errejón Íñigo Errejón afirma que él sí habría aceptado la oferta de Sánchez  

El líder de Más Madrid opina que hay otras fórmulas para compartir una acción de gobierno, incluso sin compartir ejecutivo. Según el político, él habría aceptado una vicepresidencia y tres ministerios en un gobierno de coalición con Sánchez. 

El líder de Más Madrid en el Parlamento regional, Íñigo Errejón / EUROPA PRESS

El líder de Más Madrid, Íñigo Errejón, ha asegurado una entrevista concedida a El País que él sí habría aceptado la oferta socialista para un gobierno de coalición, en alusión a la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez. 

Cuando fue preguntado por si él habría aceptado la oferta de Sánchez de una vicepresidencia y tres ministerios, Errejón respondió que sí, y que "los ministerios no son compartimentos estancos".  Según el político, hay que construir una relación de confianza y, "si no se puede, se deberían asumir otras fórmulas para compartir una acción de gobierno incluso sin compartir Gobierno", señaló. 

Errejón mencionó también que las negociaciones llevadas a cabo entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos tienen mucho que ver con "esa confusión entre la virilidad y la política entendida como un pulso". "Es una política estéril", opinó.  

En cuanto a la posibilidad de que Más Madrid diera el salto a la política estatal, el líder del partido madrileño respondió: "La política da muchas vueltas. Estoy en Más Madrid y tengo tiempo para construir una organización. Me apetece hacerlo bien".  

Por otro lado, Errejón confesó que las Navidades pasadas, cuando salió del partido morado, asumió que estaba en un sitio donde "no le querían" y considera que (Podemos) se había desplazado de aquello por lo que lo fundaron y ahí tomó la decisión de abrir "algo más grande" con Manuela Carmena.

