madrid
"Lo mejor es pegarte un palizón y dejarte vegetal porque pegarte dos tiros es muy rápido". Son los términos en los que se ha dirigido el concejal del PP en en Novallas, localidad de Zaragoza, Eloy Valero al vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias.
Entre los graves insultos que ha dedicado a otros políticos, se ha referido al portavoz de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique. En concreto, le ha llamado "caracol baboso, arrastrado y cornudo", a lo que añadió: "Tendrías que estar agradecido a España por acogerte, cucaracha sin patas". Valero también se ha referido a las mujeres del PSOE como "guarras y "sobaqueras de coño peludo".
Tras pronunciarse así en las redes sociales y posteriormente cerrar su perfil, el PSOE ha solicitado este su dimisión en el consejo comarcal. Valero es también presidente de la comisión de Cultura de la Comarca de Tarazona y el Moncayo.
El PSOE considera esta larga lista de insultos como "racistas, xenófobos, homófobos, machistas y de trato vejatorio hacia las personas con discapacidad". El portavoz socialista y alcalde de Novallas, Jesús Fernández, manifestó que "no se pueden tolerar ni dejar pasar este tipo de insultos por parte de un cargo público con dedicación a la comarca", según recoge la Cadena Ser. Por el momento, el PP no se ha pronunciado sobre este caso.
