Interceptan un F-18 español que se acercó al avión del ministro de Defensa ruso

Cazas rusos Su-27 interceptaron este martes a un F-18 de la OTAN que se intentó acercar al avión donde viajaba el ministro del Defensa ruso, Serguéi Shoigú, cuando éste sobrevolaba aguas neutrales del mar Báltico.
En el vídeo que divulgó el ministerio de Defensa ruso, "Zvezdá" (Estrella), se ve cómo los cazas rusos invitan al F-18, en el que aparentemente puede verse la enseña española al iniciar la maniobra de alejamiento del avión de Shoigú que volaba del enclave de Kaliningrado a Moscú.
En las imágenes se puede distinguir aparentemente la insignia española cuando el avión de la OTAN realiza la maniobra de alejamiento.
"Mira, ese es el número de casco", dice una voz en ruso en el vídeo, de menos de medio minuto de duración.
En junio de 2017 otro caza de la Alianza Atlántica ya intentó acercarse peligrosamente al avión de Shoigú sobre las aguas del Báltico, aunque en aquella ocasión era un F-16 de las Fuerzas Aéreas polacas, según informa la agencia Interfax.
Shoigú ha advertido en el pasado sobre los "riesgos" del aumento de los vuelos de los aviones de guerra aliados cerca de las fronteras rusas y del peligro de "provocaciones e incidentes militares".
El F-18 español forma parte de la misión de Policía Aérea de la OTAN desplegada hasta el 31 de agosto en Lituania. Su misión es proteger el espacio aéreo de Estonia, Letonia y Lituania.
NATO F-18 fighter tried to approach Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's aircraft over the neutral waters of the Baltic, but was repelled by 2 Su-27s from the Russian Baltic Fleet. Russia’s Defense Ministry released the video of the incident #Russia #NATO #defense pic.twitter.com/yqreufZmqO— Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) August 13, 2019
