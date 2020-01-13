Público
Interior La Policía denuncia sufrir una invasión de autoridad por parte de la Guardia Civil en los edificios ministeriales

La Unión Federal de Policía (UFP) asegura que "desafían" las órdenes de inspectores de la Policía Nacional que trabajan como jefes de seguridad. El sindicato presentó una queja el pasado noviembre ante la Secretaría de Estado de Seguridad.

La Policía Nacional asegura que la Guardia Civil "desafía y desobedece" las órdenes de los jefes de seguridad. / EP

La Unión Federal de Policía (UFP) ha criticado la invasión de competencias por parte de la Guardia Civil en los edificios ministeriales. Según el sindicato, "desafiando y amenazando" a inspectores de la Policía Nacional que realizan las labores de jefes de seguridad. "La guardia civil va por libre, hace caso omiso y desafía reiteradamente las instrucciones de los jefes de seguridad de los respectivos ministerios", defienden. 

Según ha informado la organización en una nota de prensa, en noviembre de 2019 se presentó una queja ante la Secretaría de Estado de Seguridad para solucionar este choque con la Guardia Civil, pero no se ha recibido respuesta.

La UFP ha recordado que se han dado varios casos de conflicto entre ambos cuerpos, como cuando a un guardia civil se le escapó un disparo y este no presentó el requerimiento por escrito que le solicitaron los jefes de seguridad para conocer cómo se había producido este hecho.

Además, un capitán de la Unidad de Protección y Seguridad de la Guardia Civil (UPROSE) desobedeció y cuestionó las instrucciones del inspector de policía que trabaja como jefe de seguridad del Ministerio de Sanidad, añade el sindicato.

La UFP asegura que este conflicto está provocando "graves brechas de seguridad" y recuerda que estos hechos ocurren por "las pretensiones de la Guardia Civil de prestar servicio armado en el interior de los ministerios en contra de los criterios de los mandos policiales". 

