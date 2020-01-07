Interior pone protección al diputado de Teruel Existe tras evaluar las amenazas por apoyar la investidura de Sánchez

El Ministerio del Interior ha puesto protección al diputado de Teruel Existe Tomás Guitarte tras evaluar las amenazas recibidas y el nivel de riesgo para el diputado que este martes ha votado a favor de la investidura de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de este departamento.
Las citadas fuentes han confirmado que "se han adoptado medidas para garantizar su seguridad", sin especificar cuáles por cuestiones operativas. La formación del diputado ha denunciado amenazas e insultos desde redes sociales y también la aparición de pintadas pidiendo que no respaldara la investidura de Pedro Sánchez.
Los técnicos del Ministerio del Interior evalúan de forma habitual las amenazas vertidas contra políticos y otras personas de relevancia pública antes de decidir qué tipo de protección prestan, tal y como ocurrió, por ejemplo, con los líderes de Vox antes de las elecciones generales del pasado 28 de abril.
El portavoz de Teruel Existe, Amado Goded, ha lamentado los "insultos" y los "exabruptos" también de parte de algunos grupos del Congreso hacia Tomás Guitarte desde que expresó su apoyo a la candidatura de Sánchez, que ha sido reelegido como jefe del Gobierno este martes por un margen de dos votos.
Guitarte tuvo que dormir fuera de su casa por seguridad
Guitarte desveló este martes que la víspera de la investidura de Sánchez tuvo que dormir fuera de su domicilio, en Teruel, por seguridad y a recomendación del servicio de contravigilancia del Congreso.
En declaraciones a Efe, Guitarte admitió que tuvo miedo por las amenazas recibidas (en más de 9.200 correos) desde que anunció su voto favorable a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez.
Las presiones para que Guitarte cambiara de voto comenzaron el mismo viernes, cuando el diputado firmó con la portavoz parlamentaria socialista, Adriana Lastra, un acuerdo por el que se comprometía a votar sí a Sánchez.
Guitarte ha explicado que el servicio de contravigilancia de la comisaría de Policía del Congreso no solo le recomendó dormir fuera de casa por precaución: también le custodió todos los días en que ha estado en la capital.
